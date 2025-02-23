David Clifford stars as Kerry earn late win over Tyrone

David Clifford fired in three goals as his Kerry side left it late to beat Tyrone 3-13 to 2-13 in Pomeroy.

At half time Tyrone led 0-11 to 1-05 and extended that lead to 1-12 to 1-06 before Clifford got his second goal of the game.

Mark Bradley then fired in a rebound from a penalty and it looked liked The Red Hands were set for the victory but Clifford got his third goal of the game to level the tie before Kerry raised three more white flags as they claimed the two points.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…