Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 23/02/25

Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1

Castlefin Celtic 1 – 2 Lagan Harps

Donegal Physiotheraphy & Performance Division Two

Curragh Athletic 0 – 3 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 0 – 8 Kerrykeel 71

 

Oscar Traynor Trophy Quarter-Final

Donegal League 2 – 4 Mayo League

Top Stories

xr:d:DAE_EbQp14Y:340,j:47511619819,t:23051915
News

Northern Ireland's only dedicated HIV charity denied funding by Assembly

23 February 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man charged to court in relation to Castlederg and Strabane burglaries

23 February 2025
pope francis
News

The Vatican says Pope Francis had 'tranquil' night in hospital

23 February 2025
psni do not cross
News

Man taken to hospital following Belfast shooting

23 February 2025
