The Donegal Ladies drew 0-10 to 1-07 with Roscommon in today’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 game.

Having trailed for most of the match, a late penalty from Jodie McFadden snatched a draw for James Daly’s side.

Remarkably, it’s Donegal’s third draw out of four games this season after finishing level with Clare and Westmeath in their opening two fixtures.

Last week, a late Roisin Rodgers goal against Monaghan gave them their only win in the campaign to date.