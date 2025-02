Donegal claimed a first ever victory over Kerry in the National Hurling League Division 2.

5-14 to 3-16 was how it finished with goals coming from Conor Gartland, Peter Kelly, Ruairi Campbell and two from Liam McKinney who ended the afternoon scoring 2-3.

The win gives Mickey McCann’s men a real chance to stay in the division.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report from O’Donnell Park…