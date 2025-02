Donegal were beaten for the first time this year as they were beaten 0-21 to 0-14 away to Galway in the National Football League Division.

In very difficult conditions, in which the wind played a big factor, Padraig Joyce’s side lead 0-17 to 0-01 at the break.

The win now puts Galway top of the table with Donegal now moving to second.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney have the full time report from Pearse Stadium in Salthill…