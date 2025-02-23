Jim McGuinness: “Today was a very very tough day for football”

Donegal’s unbeaten start to life back in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 came to end with a defeat to Galway in Salthill this afternoon.

Having trailed 0-17 to 0-01 at half time thanks to a gale-force wind blowing directly down the pitch, Jim McGuinness’ side couldn’t overturn the sizable deficit and were defeated 0-21 to 0-14.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to the assembled media and said it was “a very very tough day for football”…

Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney caught up with Donegal selector Colm McFadden after full time at Pearse Stadium…