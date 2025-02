David Clifford was the star man for Kerry as they claimed a three point win over Tyrone in Pomeroy.

3-13 to 2-13 was how it ended with Clifford netting all three of the Kingdom’s goals.

Tyrone had led the whole way through the second until Clifford’s third goal when Jack O’Connor’s men kicked over three more points to claim the victory.

After the game Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke spoke to the media…

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor also gave his thoughts to the media…