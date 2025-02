Micky McCann has led Donegal to a fantastic victory over a highly-fancied Kerry side in their National Hurling League Division 2 clash at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

It was the first time Donegal had ever faced Kerry and McCann said his side were well up for the challenge.

The Donegal boss said “everything worked out for us today” as he spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time…