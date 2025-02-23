PSNI appealing for witnesses to Derry hit and run

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a suspected hit and run incident which occurred in the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It was reported that a man had been struck by a car in the Central Drive area, shortly before 1.10am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and his ankle.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, to contact them via 101.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage.