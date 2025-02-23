“We didn’t take our chances”- Eamonn Sheridan

The Donegal League were left to rue their chances as they bowed out of the Oscar Traynor Cup at the quarter final stage.

Eamonn Sheridan’s side lost out 4-2 to the Mayo League in Swilly Park.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break before Johnny Robb levelled the tie.

Goals from Oran Groarke and Kevin Kitterick put Mayo 3-1 up before another Robb goal.

Ben Edeh then sealed the victory for last years runners up.

Donegal League boss Eamonn Sheridan told Diarmaid Doherty that his side didn’t take their chances…

Diarmaid also spoke with Mayo League defender Cathal Coyne…