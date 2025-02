A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for 15 counties.

Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will stay under the alert until 3pm.

While a second yellow alert for wind comes into place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 3pm until midnight.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says the week ahead will be unsettled.