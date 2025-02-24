27 Donegal projects to share €2m from Community Recognition Fund

Donegal has received just over €2 million from the Community Recognition Fund.

27 projects across the county are to share in the allocation which supports community infrastructure and facilities in areas hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

€200,000 has been announced for seating and an auditorium refurbishment at An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny while €200,000 has also been allocated to the Donegal Family Resource Centre for the construction of a multipurpose building.

Junior Sports and Postal Policy Minister Charlie McConalogue says works are expected to begin on the ground in the coming months:

Organisations to benefit: