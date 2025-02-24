Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
All evidence now heard in Sliabh Liag murder trial

All the evidence has now been heard in the trial of two people accused of murdering Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering the 66-year-old in June 2023.

Robert Wilkin’s body was found in the waters off Sliabh Liag eight days after Alan Vial and Nikita Burns are accused of murdering him.

It is the prosecution’s case that after beating him with a rock, they disposed of his body by throwing him off the cliffs.

Earlier in the trial, State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said two fractures to the back of his skull were not consistent with a fall and most likely caused by a blunt weapon.

Mr Vial claims that while he and Mr Wilkin were scuffling in a car, Ms Burns delivered two blows to the back of the 66-year-old’s head; and that he died in the car.

When she was recalled today, Dr Bolster told Ms Burns’ barrister that if those two fractures were the only injuries, death wouldn’t have been immediate.

However, she said that was just speculation, and reminded the jury that the cause of death couldn’t be determined because of the level of decomposition.

Closing speeches are due to get underway tomorrow.

County House Lifford
Top Stories, News

Still no remediation scheme for social homes affected by defective concrete blocks

24 February 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

All evidence now heard in Sliabh Liag murder trial

24 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Burst main repairs causing water issues in Carrigart and Downings today

24 February 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Gardai at the scene of N14 collision

24 February 2025
Advertisement

