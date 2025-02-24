English, Crossan and Kelly confirmed for European Indoors

Finn Valley’s Mark English and Arlene Crossan have both had their selection for the European Indoor Championships confirmed today by Athletics Ireland.
National 800m record holder English missed the National Championships at the weekend but the four times European medalist will be taking to the track in Apeldoorn, Netherlands next month.
It’s a first selection for Arlene Crossan who has been picked as part of the 4X400m relay squad.
Conor Kelly of the Derry Track Club is also named on the Mixed 4X400m team.
2025 European Indoor Selections
Confirmed Selections – The following athletes have been confirmed as selected achieved an automatic qualification standard or been selected on a relay panel:
|Athlete Name
|Event(s)
|Club
|Coach(es)
|Sharlene Mawdsley
|400m, W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m
|Newport AC
|Tony Lester
|Sarah Healy
|3000m
|UCD AC
|Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
|Sarah Lavin
|60m Hurdles
|Emerald AC
|Noelle Morrissey
|Kate O’Connor
|Pentathlon
|Dundalk St Gerards AC
|Michael O’Connor
|Phil Healy
|W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m
|Bandon AC
|Shane McCormack
|Rachel McCann
|W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m
|North Down AC
|Ian Neely
|Cliodhna Manning
|W 4x400m
|Kilkenny City Harriers
|Peter Lyons
|Lauren Cadden
|W 4x400m
|Sligo AC
|Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
|Arlene Crossan
|W 4x400m
|Finn Valley AC
|Shauna Carlin
|Mark English
|800m
|Finn Valley AC
|Justin Rinaldi
|Cian McPhillips
|800m
|UCD AC
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Coscoran
|3000m
|Star of the Sea AC
|Helen Clitheroe
|James Gormley
|3000m
|Carmen Runners AC
|Ben Thomas
|Conor Kelly
|Mx 4x400m
|Derry Track Club
|Paul Miller
|David Bosch
|Mx 4x400m
|UCD AC
|Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy
|Marcus Lawler
|Mx 4x400m
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Patricia Lawler
Provisional Selections – The following athletes have achieved a ‘B’ standard during the respective qualification period and will be confirmed for selection should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list, expected to be published on Tuesday February 25th.
Similarly, any athlete selected to a relay panel will be considered for selection in the individual 400m should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list.
|Jodie McCann
|3000m
|Dublin City Harriers
|Tomas Lewandowski & Clark McCann
|Bori Akinola
|60m
|UCD AC
|Adam McMullen
|Conor Kelly
|400m
|Derry Track Club
|Paul Miller
|Cathal Doyle
|1500m
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Jon Bigg