English, Crossan and Kelly confirmed for European Indoors

Finn Valley’s Mark English and Arlene Crossan have both had their selection for the European Indoor Championships confirmed today by Athletics Ireland.

National 800m record holder English missed the National Championships at the weekend but the four times European medalist will be taking to the track in Apeldoorn, Netherlands next month.

It’s a first selection for Arlene Crossan who has been picked as part of the 4X400m relay squad.

Conor Kelly of the Derry Track Club is also named on the Mixed 4X400m team.

2025 European Indoor Selections

Confirmed Selections – The following athletes have been confirmed as selected achieved an automatic qualification standard or been selected on a relay panel:

Athlete Name Event(s) Club Coach(es) Sharlene Mawdsley 400m, W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Newport AC Tony Lester Sarah Healy 3000m UCD AC Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows Sarah Lavin 60m Hurdles Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Kate O’Connor Pentathlon Dundalk St Gerards AC Michael O’Connor Phil Healy W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Bandon AC Shane McCormack Rachel McCann W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m North Down AC Ian Neely Cliodhna Manning W 4x400m Kilkenny City Harriers Peter Lyons Lauren Cadden W 4x400m Sligo AC Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows Arlene Crossan W 4x400m Finn Valley AC Shauna Carlin Mark English 800m Finn Valley AC Justin Rinaldi Cian McPhillips 800m UCD AC Joe Ryan Andrew Coscoran 3000m Star of the Sea AC Helen Clitheroe James Gormley 3000m Carmen Runners AC Ben Thomas Conor Kelly Mx 4x400m Derry Track Club Paul Miller David Bosch Mx 4x400m UCD AC Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy Marcus Lawler Mx 4x400m Clonliffe Harriers Patricia Lawler

Provisional Selections – The following athletes have achieved a ‘B’ standard during the respective qualification period and will be confirmed for selection should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list, expected to be published on Tuesday February 25th.

Similarly, any athlete selected to a relay panel will be considered for selection in the individual 400m should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list.