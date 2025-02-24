Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
English, Crossan and Kelly confirmed for European Indoors

 

Finn Valley’s Mark English and Arlene Crossan have both had their selection for the European Indoor Championships confirmed today by Athletics Ireland.

National 800m record holder English missed the National Championships at the weekend but the four times European medalist will be taking to the track in Apeldoorn, Netherlands next month.

It’s a first selection for Arlene Crossan who has been picked as part of the 4X400m relay squad.

Conor Kelly of the Derry Track Club is also named on the Mixed 4X400m team.

 

2025 European Indoor Selections

Confirmed Selections – The following athletes have been confirmed as selected achieved an automatic qualification standard or been selected on a relay panel:

Athlete Name Event(s) Club Coach(es)
Sharlene Mawdsley 

 

 400m, W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m 

 

 Newport AC 

 

 Tony Lester 

 
Sarah Healy 

 

 3000m 

 

 UCD AC 

 

 Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows 

 
Sarah Lavin 

 

 60m Hurdles 

 

 Emerald AC 

 

 Noelle Morrissey 

 
Kate O’Connor 

 

 Pentathlon 

 

 Dundalk St Gerards AC 

 

 Michael O’Connor 

 
Phil Healy 

 

 W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m 

 

 Bandon AC 

 

 Shane McCormack 

 
Rachel McCann 

 

 W 4x400m, Mx 4x400m 

 

 North Down AC 

 

 Ian Neely 

 
Cliodhna Manning 

 

 W 4x400m 

 

 Kilkenny City Harriers 

 

 Peter Lyons 

 
Lauren Cadden 

 

 W 4x400m 

 

 Sligo AC 

 

 Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows 

 
Arlene Crossan 

 

 W 4x400m 

 

 Finn Valley AC 

 

 Shauna Carlin 

 
Mark English 

 

 800m 

 

 Finn Valley AC 

 

 Justin Rinaldi 

 
Cian McPhillips 

 

 800m 

 

 UCD AC 

 

 Joe Ryan 

 
Andrew Coscoran 

 

 3000m 

 

 Star of the Sea AC 

 

 Helen Clitheroe 

 
James Gormley 

 

 3000m 

 

 Carmen Runners AC 

 

 Ben Thomas 

 
Conor Kelly 

 

 Mx 4x400m 

 

 Derry Track Club 

 

 Paul Miller 

 
David Bosch 

 

 Mx 4x400m 

 

 UCD AC 

 

 Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy 

 
Marcus Lawler 

 

 Mx 4x400m 

 

 Clonliffe Harriers 

 

 Patricia Lawler 

 

Provisional Selections – The following athletes have achieved a ‘B’ standard during the respective qualification period and will be confirmed for selection should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list, expected to be published on Tuesday February 25th.

Similarly, any athlete selected to a relay panel will be considered for selection in the individual 400m should they be re-allocated a quota place by European Athletics in the final ‘Road to Apeldoorn list.

Jodie McCann 

 

 3000m 

 

 Dublin City Harriers 

 

 Tomas Lewandowski & Clark McCann 

 
Bori Akinola 

 

 60m 

 

 UCD AC 

 

 Adam McMullen 

 
Conor Kelly 

 

 400m 

 

 Derry Track Club 

 

 Paul Miller 

 
Cathal Doyle 

 

 1500m 

 

 Clonliffe Harriers 

 

 Jon Bigg 

 
