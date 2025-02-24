Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai at the scene of N14 collision

Gardaí are at the scene of a collision on the N14 (Between Ballinalecky Crossroads and White Cross Crossroads). A lorry is off the road and traffic management measures are in place. Please drive slowly and with caution in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Gardai at the scene of N14 collision

24 February 2025
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Council of the year

24 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2025
Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Gardai at the scene of N14 collision

24 February 2025
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Council of the year

24 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2025
Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube