Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

More than 9 in ten hoteliers are concerned about the global economy amid rising costs and a drop in bookings in 2024.

Occupancy rates declined by between 1% and 3% in almost every region last year compared to 2023, according to a survey by the Irish Hotels Federation.

In the border region which includes Donegal, occupancy rates were down 2%.

It comes as the first day of the IHF’s annual conference kicks off in Killarney today.

Its CEO, Paul Gallagher, says the sector is battling a number of rising costs: