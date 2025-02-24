Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

More than 9 in ten hoteliers are concerned about the global economy amid rising costs and a drop in bookings in 2024.

Occupancy rates declined by between 1% and 3% in almost every region last year compared to 2023, according to a survey by the Irish Hotels Federation.

In the border region which includes Donegal, occupancy rates were down 2%.

It comes as the first day of the IHF’s annual conference kicks off in Killarney today.

Its CEO, Paul Gallagher, says the sector is battling a number of rising costs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
cyclepath
Audio, News, Top Stories

People encouraged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Projects

24 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
cyclepath
Audio, News, Top Stories

People encouraged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Projects

24 February 2025
Road Markings White Lines
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Repainting road markings a simple solution to reducing number of crashes’ – Cllr Coyle

24 February 2025
An Grianan Theatre 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

27 Donegal projects to share €2m from Community Recognition Fund

24 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube