Man dies in workplace accident in Newtowncunningham

A man in his 60s has died in a workplace accident in Donegal, with gardai saying investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí say they and other emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Newtowncunningham at approximately 1pm this afternoon.

A male in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, and gardaio say a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and will attend the scene, which remains preserved at this time.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.