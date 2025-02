A pedestrian has died in a crash in County Laois.

The incident happened on the N80 at Crannagh in Stradbally at around 10:45pm last night.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a post-mortem exam.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed for examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.