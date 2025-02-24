Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
People encouraged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Projects

People are being encouraged to have their say on two proposed developments under the Letterkenny Active Travel Projects.

The Circular Road and Ballyraine Road Active Travel Schemes are currently at planning stage and inlclude plans to remove existing cycle lanes, provide a two-way cycle facility, implement traffic calming measures and carry out changes to the current Oatfield junction.

A public consultation is taking place on the proposed projects tomorrow at The Vestry, Old St. Conal’s Church between 3pm and 7pm.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says it is of the utmost importance that people make their views known on the proposals before it’s too late:

 

