‘Repainting road markings a simple solution to reducing number of crashes’ – Cllr Coyle

Repainting road markings is a simple solution to reducing the number of crashes on Donegal roads.

That’s according to Councillor Donal Coyle who has repeatedly called for line markings that have faded to be reinstalled.

He believes a recent crash on Listillion Road in Letterkenny could have been prevented if the proper markings were in place.

Donegal County Council says the carrying out of road markings is dependent on funding allocations.

Councillor Coyle says works need to be carried out as a matter of urgency, particularly at busy junctions: