Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

‘Repainting road markings a simple solution to reducing number of crashes’ – Cllr Coyle

Repainting road markings is a simple solution to reducing the number of crashes on Donegal roads.

That’s according to Councillor Donal Coyle who has repeatedly called for line markings that have faded to be reinstalled.

He believes a recent crash on Listillion Road in Letterkenny could have been prevented if the proper markings were in place.

Donegal County Council says the carrying out of road markings is dependent on funding allocations.

Councillor Coyle says works need to be carried out as a matter of urgency, particularly at busy junctions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
cyclepath
Audio, News, Top Stories

People encouraged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Projects

24 February 2025
Road Markings White Lines
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Repainting road markings a simple solution to reducing number of crashes’ – Cllr Coyle

24 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube