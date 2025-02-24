Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

A sister of one of the victims of the Creeslough explosion claims “no compassion” has been shown towards the families impacted by the tragedy.

Last week, Donegal County Council granted planning permission to redevelop a service station at the site where ten people died in October 2022.

More than 30 objections were lodged to the plans, including many from grieving family members.

Shauna Gallagher, who lost her 24-year-old sister Jessica in the blast, says Creeslough can survive without a shop and petrol station: