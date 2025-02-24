Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

A sister of one of the victims of the Creeslough explosion claims “no compassion” has been shown towards the families impacted by the tragedy.

Last week, Donegal County Council granted planning permission to redevelop a service station at the site where ten people died in October 2022.

More than 30 objections were lodged to the plans, including many from grieving family members.

Shauna Gallagher, who lost her 24-year-old sister Jessica in the blast, says Creeslough can survive without a shop and petrol station:

Top Stories

Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

