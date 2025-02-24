Still no remediation scheme for social homes affected by defective concrete blocks

A special meeting of Donegal County Council to discuss the housing crisis has been told the government still hasn’t confirmed the details of a scheme to remediate the council’s own housing stick which is affected by defective blocks, and neither has any funding been released.

Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, told the ,meeting that some tenants whose buildings were becoming dangerous were moved into new housing a number of years ago, but that means that new social homes are not taking people off the housing list………