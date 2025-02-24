Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Third anniversary of war in Ukraine

Today marks the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Almost 7 million people have fled the war torn country since the Russian invasion, with a further 4 million displaced internally.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to bring the war to an end, but has excluded Ukraine from talks with Russia.

Adi Roche, CEO of Chernobyl Children International, says Russia’s actions have been devastating:

 

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach will take part in a meeting of world leaders today, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

The online meeting has been convened by the Ukrainian president.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday said he would give up his presidency in exchange for peace – days after US President Donald Trump accused him of being a dictator.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris is in Brussels this morning for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025
cyclepath
Audio, News, Top Stories

People encouraged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Projects

24 February 2025
