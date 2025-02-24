Third anniversary of war in Ukraine

Today marks the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Almost 7 million people have fled the war torn country since the Russian invasion, with a further 4 million displaced internally.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to bring the war to an end, but has excluded Ukraine from talks with Russia.

Adi Roche, CEO of Chernobyl Children International, says Russia’s actions have been devastating:

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach will take part in a meeting of world leaders today, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

The online meeting has been convened by the Ukrainian president.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday said he would give up his presidency in exchange for peace – days after US President Donald Trump accused him of being a dictator.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris is in Brussels this morning for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.