100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

A 100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with the new Housing Minister.

Councillor Joy Beard has hit out after a campaign group representing the owners of defective apartments met with Minister James Browne yesterday during which he committed to ensure a full remediation scheme would be up and running as soon as possible.

Councillor Beard claims she has made numerous representations to meet with Minister Browne but to date has not received a response.

Tanaiste Simon Harris during a trip to Donegal ahead of last year’s general election said a full review of the defective concrete block scheme would be carried out within six months of the formation of a new Government.

Councillor Beard says in order for that to happen, the Government needs to listen to the people at the cold face of the crisis: