800 drivers were detected speeding during National Slow Down Day.

The 24-hour Garda operation ran until late last night, marking the first “Slow Down Day” since speed limits changed on many local roads.

Among those caught speeding was a motorist detected travelling at 148km/ph in a 100 zone in County Cavan.

While there were no fatal crashes during yesterday’s operation, Gardaí say speeding remains one of the leading causes of collisions.