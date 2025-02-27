Almost €5m paid in Donegal bringing 93 homes back into use

New figures published by the Department for Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that almost €5 million has been paid in bringing 93 homes back into use.

Since the launch of the vacant property refurbishment grant in July 2022, Donegal County Council holds the highest number, there have been 1,042 applications, 715 approvals and 93 grants issued up to 31 December 2024.

Under the grant, you can receive a payment of up to €70,000 to turn a vacant or derelict house or building into your permanent home or a rental property.

The grants are paid upon the completion of the works and the submission of the required paperwork demonstrating the work approved has been delivered.