Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Almost €5m paid in Donegal bringing 93 homes back into use

New figures published by the Department for Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that almost €5 million has been paid in bringing 93 homes back into use.

Since the launch of the vacant property refurbishment grant in July 2022, Donegal County Council holds the highest number, there have been 1,042 applications, 715 approvals and 93 grants issued up to 31 December 2024.

Under the grant, you can receive a payment of up to €70,000 to turn a vacant or derelict house or building into your permanent home or a rental property.

The grants are paid upon the completion of the works and the submission of the required paperwork demonstrating the work approved has been delivered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

481774132_960620952917646_429782967826469153_n
Top Stories, News

Driver caught speeding at 175km/h in Newtowncunningham

27 February 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

27 February 2025
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

New report calls for government to investigate unresolved deaths and incidents of torture during The Troubles

27 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to meet North’s First and Deputy First Ministers today

27 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

481774132_960620952917646_429782967826469153_n
Top Stories, News

Driver caught speeding at 175km/h in Newtowncunningham

27 February 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

27 February 2025
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

New report calls for government to investigate unresolved deaths and incidents of torture during The Troubles

27 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to meet North’s First and Deputy First Ministers today

27 February 2025
news pic (2)
Top Stories, News

Search for Kyran Durnin to resume today

27 February 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Opposition parties “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts to give Regional Independents more speaking time

27 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube