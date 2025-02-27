Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Brennan the hero as ATU Donegal reach O’Regan Cup Final

ATU Donegal women’s soccer side.

The ATU Donegal’s women’s soccer side have qualified for the final of this season’s O’Regan Cup.

The Letterkenny college beat Maynooth University on penalties in Wednesday’s semi final at the Port Road campus.

Caoimhe Herron scored the games only goal for ATU as the tie ended 1-1 after extra time.

Erin McLaughlin, Ellie Long and Kerri Loughrey converted their spots but the hero was no doubt the ATU keeper.

Caoimhe Brennan set up the win by saving three of Maynooth’s kicks.

ATU Donegal will play either NUIG or Queens in next weeks final.

