Calls for new cancer day services unit at LUH

There’s calls for a new cancer day services unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s after it was revealed earlier this week that just 31% of newly diagnosed cancer patients at the hospital begin treatment within the recommended timeframe of 15 working days.

Donegal cancer services campaigner Rosenna Toner says a bigger unit is needed at the hospital as a matter of urgency to facilitate treatment.

She told today’s Nine til Non Show that the current situation is having a knock on effect on staff:

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Living in Donegal shouldn’t be the health risk that it currently is’ – Deputy Ward

27 February 2025
Spraoi-agus-Sport-LAMA-Award-2025
Top Stories, News

Spraoi agus Spórt scoops national award

27 February 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man attacked in Derry by masked armed men

27 February 2025
Padraig Fire Service
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy hopes Taoiseach and Tanaiste will see sense in row over Dail speaking time

27 February 2025
