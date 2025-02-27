Calls for new cancer day services unit at LUH

There’s calls for a new cancer day services unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s after it was revealed earlier this week that just 31% of newly diagnosed cancer patients at the hospital begin treatment within the recommended timeframe of 15 working days.

Donegal cancer services campaigner Rosenna Toner says a bigger unit is needed at the hospital as a matter of urgency to facilitate treatment.

She told today’s Nine til Non Show that the current situation is having a knock on effect on staff: