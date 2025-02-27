Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Darts: Donegal aiming to defend All-Ireland title in Kerry

The Donegal Men’s Darts team

The Donegal Darts team are heading to Killarney this weekend to take part in the All-Ireland Darts Championship.

The men’s team boast an impressive 13 All-Ireland Titles and are heading to Kerry as the reigning national champions after success in 2024.

The women’s team also have a rich history of success at this event, having claimed 4 All-Ireland titles, and will be on the hunt for their first national win since 2017.

With such a strong legacy behind them, both teams will be looking to add to their achievements this weekend.

Speaking with Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the event, Donegal Men’s Captain Cartha Boyle says they can’t wait to get to Killarney but admits there is a bit of added pressure being the reigning All-Ireland Champions…

 

Donegal Men’s A Team
Cartha Boyle (Captain)
Jordan Boyce (Vice Captain)
Dean Gallagher
Charlie Grant
Adrian Devine
John Meencha
John Flood
Clive Aiken
Noel O’Donnell
Alan Byrne
Ciaran McGeady
Declan Quinn
Derek Quinn
Alan Laird
 Gerard Nestor
Andrew Gillespie
 Gerard McGlynn
 Stephen Harron
 Management Team: John Murray (Manager) & Michael Leech (Assistant)
Paddy Boyce – Selector
John Murray – Selector
Joe Thompson – Selector
 Donegal Ladies Team
 Allison Murray (Captain)
Amanda McCarron
Aoife Porter
Denise Cassidy
Kate Roddy
Catherine Porter
Rachael McGlinchey
Trish Kelly
Rose Forde
Manager: James McCarron

 

