Darts: Donegal aiming to defend All-Ireland title in Kerry

The Donegal Darts team are heading to Killarney this weekend to take part in the All-Ireland Darts Championship.

The men’s team boast an impressive 13 All-Ireland Titles and are heading to Kerry as the reigning national champions after success in 2024.

The women’s team also have a rich history of success at this event, having claimed 4 All-Ireland titles, and will be on the hunt for their first national win since 2017.

With such a strong legacy behind them, both teams will be looking to add to their achievements this weekend.

Speaking with Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the event, Donegal Men’s Captain Cartha Boyle says they can’t wait to get to Killarney but admits there is a bit of added pressure being the reigning All-Ireland Champions…

Donegal Men’s A Team

Cartha Boyle (Captain)

Jordan Boyce (Vice Captain)

Dean Gallagher

Charlie Grant

Adrian Devine

John Meencha

John Flood

Clive Aiken

Noel O’Donnell

Alan Byrne

Ciaran McGeady

Declan Quinn

Derek Quinn

Alan Laird

Gerard Nestor

Andrew Gillespie

Gerard McGlynn

Stephen Harron

Management Team: John Murray (Manager) & Michael Leech (Assistant)

Paddy Boyce – Selector

John Murray – Selector

Joe Thompson – Selector

Donegal Ladies Team

Allison Murray (Captain)

Amanda McCarron

Aoife Porter

Denise Cassidy

Kate Roddy

Catherine Porter

Rachael McGlinchey

Trish Kelly

Rose Forde

Manager: James McCarron