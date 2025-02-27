Donegal Deputy hopes Taoiseach and Tanaiste will see sense in row over Dail speaking time

A Donegal Deputy says he hopes the Taoiseach and Tanaiste will see sense in the ongoing row over speaking time for Regional Independents.

Opposition leaders met this morning to decide on a collective response after the Dáil reform committee last night passed a government proposal to resolve the long-running dispute by 10 votes to eight.

Opposition parties however, claims the vote was rushed through – and says it will consider “all options” in response, including staging a walk-out in the Dáil.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who is Sinn Fein’s Chief Dail Whip, is seeking an urgent meeting with both Micheal Martin and Simon Harris: