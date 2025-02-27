Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

Road Alert // Donegal routes to be gritted from 6PM on Thu. 27/02
The following routes will be gritted from 6PM on Thu. 27/02:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- LT: Letterkenny Town
- BT: Buncrana Town Council
Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.