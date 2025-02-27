Eamonn Kelly and Aaron Johnston looking to build on recent WRC podiums

There were fantastic outing’s for two north-western drivers who took podiums the recent Rally Sweden, round two of the World Rally Championship.

Frosses driver Eamonn Kelly, along with his co-driver Conor Mohan, finished 3rd in the Junior WRC Category driving their Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

County Tyrone navigator Aaron Johnston took 2nd Overall in Sweden with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta – the pair finished just four seconds off the winner and Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Elfyn Evans.

At this month’s Donegal Motor Club Championship Awards, Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Eamonn and Aaron who reflected on their performances in Sweden and what their hopes are for the rest of their championships.

Firstly, here’s Eamonn Kelly…

Aaron Johnston also spoke with Oisin at the event…