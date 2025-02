Finn Valley AC’s Noreen Bonner was part of the Irish team that clocked a new World Masters W65 record in Dublin yesterday.

The 4 x 400m relay team, which also included Mary Browne, Mary Jennings and Nuala Reilly, clocked 6:40.91 at the Track & Field Live Meet in the National Indoor Arena.

The time is a second world-record for this quartet inside a fortnight.