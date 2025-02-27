Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE working to restore respite services for children at Ballymacool in Letterkenny

The HSE has confirmed that children’s respite services are still not being provided at Ballymacool Respite House in Letterkenny, but they hope to have them restored before the end of next month.

The site offers respite for up to five people with disabilities on any given night, and services are provided on alternate weeks to adults and children.

The HSE says respite services were cancelled on the 14th of this month, due to the emergency admission of an adult service user who required single occupancy accommodation and access to specialist disability services at that time.

Since then, the HSE says, respite services have been partially restored for adults who use the service. However, as adults and children are not allowed attend at the same time, children’s respite services have not yet been restored.

The HSE says it is working towards a resolution to the emergency situation that has arisen, and plans to have full restoration of respite services for adults and children on alternate weeks in Ballymacool Respite House within the next three weeks.

***********************

Statement in full –

HSE Response

Ballymacool Respite House is registered with the Health Information and Quality Authority to deliver respite for up to five people with disabilities on any given night. Respite services at Ballymacool Respite House are provided on alternate weeks to adults and children.

Respite services were cancelled in Ballymacool Respite House on the 14th of February 2025, due to the emergency admission of an adult service user who required single occupancy accommodation and access to specialist disability services at that time.

Since the 14th of February respite services have been partially restored for adults who use the service. However, as legislative requirements and regulatory standards prohibit adults and children attending respite service at the same time, children’s respite services have not yet been restored.

The HSE is working towards a resolution to the emergency situation that has arisen and plan to have full restoration of respite services for adults and children on alternate weeks in Ballymacool Respite House within the next three weeks.

The HSE regrets the need to curtail services at any time and apologises to those individuals and their families whose access to respite care in Ballymacool Respite House is currently impacted.

 

