‘Living in Donegal shouldn’t be the health risk that it currently is’ – Deputy Ward

Living in Donegal shouldn’t be the health risk that it currently is.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Charles Ward who told the new Health Minister that the county is years behind the rest of the country in terms of healthcare.

Deputy Ward was speaking on the back of new figures which show that Letterkenny University Hospital has the worst cancer waiting times in the North West and West.

He told Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill that people in Donegal deserve equal access to healthcare.

Deputy Ward urged the Minister to visit the hospital first hand to see the issues facing people: