A man arrested in Strabane in connection with the seizure of drugs is due in court today.

The 42 year old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class A, B and C controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and fraud.

It follows the search of a property in the town on Tuesday.

The man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court.