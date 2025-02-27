Man arrested in Derry after car spotted being driven ‘erratically’

Police in Derry today arrested a 29-year-old man in the Creggan area of the city.

The PSNI says while on patrol, officers attempted to stop a vehicle which was being driven erratically, however, a passenger fled on foot, kicking a police officer in the head. There were no reports of serious injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, obstructing police and resisting police.

He was further arrested in relation to the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated potential street value of £100,000 on July 10, 2024.