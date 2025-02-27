Opposition parties “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts to give Regional Independents more speaking time

Opposition parties say they’re “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts by the government to give the Regional Independent TDs more speaking time in the Dáil.

Following an almost four hour meeting last night, the Dáil reform committee passed a Government proposal to allow the TDs to use Opposition speaking time, but support the government, by 10 votes to eight.

It’s due to be put to a full Dáil vote next week.

However, during a joint press conference afterwards, opposition leaders, including Mary Lou McDonald, claimed the vote was pushed through with no consultation, to benefit Michael Lowry and his group of TDs: