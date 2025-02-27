Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Opposition parties “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts to give Regional Independents more speaking time

Opposition parties say they’re “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts by the government to give the Regional Independent TDs more speaking time in the Dáil.

Following an almost four hour meeting last night, the Dáil reform committee passed a Government proposal to allow the TDs to use Opposition speaking time, but support the government, by 10 votes to eight.

It’s due to be put to a full Dáil vote next week.

However, during a joint press conference afterwards, opposition leaders, including Mary Lou McDonald, claimed the vote was pushed through with no consultation, to benefit Michael Lowry and his group of TDs:

481774132_960620952917646_429782967826469153_n
Top Stories, News

Driver caught speeding at 175km/h in Newtowncunningham

27 February 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

27 February 2025
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

New report calls for government to investigate unresolved deaths and incidents of torture during The Troubles

27 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to meet North’s First and Deputy First Ministers today

27 February 2025
