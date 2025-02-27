Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

OPW developing national monitoring programme to study impacts of coastal erosion

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that the OPW is developing a national monitoring programme to study the impact of coastal erosion right across the Irish coast.

It’s envisaged the process will be complete in the next few years.

The issue was raised at a meeting this week by Cllr Martin McDermott, who says the OPW has been moving at a snail’s pace, despite warnings that this is a very serious issue.

The meeting was told that Binbane is part of an initial pilot study that’s taking place at the moment, but Cllr Mc Dermott says that was surveyed nearly 10 years ago, and the level of risk there has been well established.

Cllr McDermott says the OPW is showing no real interest in this very serious issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

481774132_960620952917646_429782967826469153_n
Top Stories, News

Driver caught speeding at 175km/h in Newtowncunningham

27 February 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

27 February 2025
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

New report calls for government to investigate unresolved deaths and incidents of torture during The Troubles

27 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to meet North’s First and Deputy First Ministers today

27 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

481774132_960620952917646_429782967826469153_n
Top Stories, News

Driver caught speeding at 175km/h in Newtowncunningham

27 February 2025
James Browne
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor fears history is repeating itself with new Housing Minister

27 February 2025
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

New report calls for government to investigate unresolved deaths and incidents of torture during The Troubles

27 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to meet North’s First and Deputy First Ministers today

27 February 2025
news pic (2)
Top Stories, News

Search for Kyran Durnin to resume today

27 February 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Opposition parties “firmly united” against “outrageous” attempts to give Regional Independents more speaking time

27 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube