OPW developing national monitoring programme to study impacts of coastal erosion

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that the OPW is developing a national monitoring programme to study the impact of coastal erosion right across the Irish coast.

It’s envisaged the process will be complete in the next few years.

The issue was raised at a meeting this week by Cllr Martin McDermott, who says the OPW has been moving at a snail’s pace, despite warnings that this is a very serious issue.

The meeting was told that Binbane is part of an initial pilot study that’s taking place at the moment, but Cllr Mc Dermott says that was surveyed nearly 10 years ago, and the level of risk there has been well established.

Cllr McDermott says the OPW is showing no real interest in this very serious issue.