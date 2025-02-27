Search for Kyran Durnin to resume today

A search for Kyran Durnin at a home in Louth will resume this morning.

The schoolboy, who would now be eight years old, is missing, presumed dead.

The search at a residential property in Drogheda will get underway again this morning as Gardaí continue to search for clues into the disappearance of Kyran Durnin.

The schoolboy, who Gardaí believe was murdered, has not been seen since 2022.

Yesterday, Gardaí deconstructed a shed and dug up a back garden at the back of a residential property, and forensics will continue that search this morning.