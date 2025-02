A South Donegal TD is urging the government to put pressure on telecommunications companies to ensure that all people who lost mobile, landline, and broadband coverage have it restored as quickly as possible.

Responding, Taoiseach Michael Martin said there is a comprehensive review of the national response to Storm Eowyn underway, and communication will play an central role in that process.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Frank Feighan, who says there has been no urgency…