Spraoi agus Spórt scoops national award

Carndonagh-based social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt, have emerged as Best Business in the Community at the All-Ireland Community & Council Awards 2025.

Chief executive, Helen Nolan, says it’s a huge honour to be recognised for the contribution they make in this area.

The awards, held in Cork at the weekend, also saw Donegal recognised as Council of the Year, and Best Communications Initiative for #LoveDonegal Day 2024.

Helen says the award also recognised their level of engagement with the local community, and that they are very proud of this record. “We now run 21 programmes at our Child and Family Hub – that’s almost doubled over the past four years. The number of community visits to our Child and Family Hub reached an astonishing 5,548 visits last year.”

 

