Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

It’s Game Week 3 in the SSE Airtricity League and both Finn Harps and Derry City are back in action tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Harps face a tricky tie away to Treaty United, where Darren Murphy’s side will aim to pick up their first points of the season.

The Limerick side are coming off the back of a 5-0 win over Athlone Town last time out.

In the Premier Division, Derry will be looking to kick on from their 1-0 win over Bohemians last week with another home fixture tomorrow against Waterford.

The Blues defeated Sligo Rovers 3-2 on their first day out, but were beaten at home to champions Shelbourne last week.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up former Finn Harps man Keith Cowan to look ahead to Friday’s LOI action…