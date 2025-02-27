Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps player Keith Cowan

It’s Game Week 3 in the SSE Airtricity League and both Finn Harps and Derry City are back in action tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Harps face a tricky tie away to Treaty United, where Darren Murphy’s side will aim to pick up their first points of the season.

The Limerick side are coming off the back of a 5-0 win over Athlone Town last time out.

In the Premier Division, Derry will be looking to kick on from their 1-0 win over Bohemians last week with another home fixture tomorrow against Waterford.

The Blues defeated Sligo Rovers 3-2 on their first day out, but were beaten at home to champions Shelbourne last week.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up former Finn Harps man Keith Cowan to look ahead to Friday’s LOI action…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strand road psni
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry after car spotted being driven ‘erratically’

27 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 27th

27 February 2025
Respite
Top Stories, News

HSE working to restore respite services for children at Ballymacool in Letterkenny

27 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

27 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

strand road psni
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry after car spotted being driven ‘erratically’

27 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday February 27th

27 February 2025
Respite
Top Stories, News

HSE working to restore respite services for children at Ballymacool in Letterkenny

27 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

27 February 2025
Archibald Magee
Top Stories, News

UU can reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032 after latest land acquisition – Archibald

27 February 2025
Donegal Sports Partnership
Top Stories, News

€437,219 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership

27 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube