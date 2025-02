This week on the Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Keith Cowan looks ahead to this weeks games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

2012 All Ireland winner Frank McGlynn previews Donegal’s next assignment in the league against Derry.

We speak with rally men Aaron Johnston and Eamonn Kelly about their recent podiums in Sweden and Donegal will look for All Ireland glory this week at the All Ireland Darts in Kerry, we hear from Captain Cartha Boyle.