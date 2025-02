There was success for Colaiste Ailigh in the Ulster Schools GAA Ward Cup Final earlier today.

The Letterkenny school were crowned champions after a 2-7 to 1-8 win over St Mogue’s of Bawnboy.

Two first half goals did the damage as Colaiste Ailigh led 2-02 to 0-05 at the interval and out-pointed their opponents in the second half to take the title.