UU can reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032 after latest land acquisition – Archibald

The North’s Economy Minister says land necessary to drive forward the expansion of Ulster University’s Derry has now been acquired by her department and the university.

During a visit to the campus today, Dr Caoimhe Archibald announced the purchase of the Timber Quay office block, which follows the recent acquisition of sites along Queen’s Quay.

She said the acquisition of the Timber Quay building will allow Ulster University accommodate 375 new students in the next academic year, and this purchase, along with the additional lands secured along Queen’s Quay, will help UU reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032.

 

Pic – Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured with chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew at the newly purchased Timber Quay site in Derry.

********************************************

Release in full –

DEPARTMENT FOR THE ECONOMY

27 February 2025

Archibald – Land secured to drive expansion of Magee

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald today said that land necessary to drive forward the expansion of Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry Campus to achieve 10,000 students has now been acquired by the Department for the Economy and Ulster University.

During a visit to the campus the Minister announced the purchase of the Timber Quay office block, which follows the recent acquisition of sites along Queen’s Quay.

Speaking after a tour of the sites, the Minister said: “Since the Magee Expansion Taskforce was set up last year, my Department, in partnership with Ulster University, has contributed almost £21.5million of capital expenditure to support the planned growth. The acquisition of the Timber Quay building will itself allow Ulster University to accommodate 375 new students in the next academic year.

“This purchase, along with the additional lands secured along Queen’s Quay, means we can drive forward to reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032.”

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Prof Paul Bartholomew said: “Due to recent rapid growth in student numbers at Ulster University Derry~Londonderry, our campus is currently at maximum capacity, and we have a pressing need for more space. The space that we stand in today at Timber Quay will be quickly transformed into teaching and learning environments in time to welcome new and returning students in September 2025. The additional land that we have acquired in partnership with DfE around Queen’s Quay will help us to add additional spaces in the future.

“We will continue to work with our partners to realise growth on this campus and are grateful to our co-investors in the Department for the Economy for their financial support to ensure that, together, we are delivering for Derry~Londonderry.”

Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly said: “Today’s announcement ensures that momentum is maintained to deliver on the 10,000 minimum target agreed in the Programme for Government. The University has purchased these properties from local owners who are as determined as all of us in seeing Ulster University’s expansion plans meeting the city’s economic, cultural and social ambitions.”

