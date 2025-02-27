UU can reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032 after latest land acquisition – Archibald

The North’s Economy Minister says land necessary to drive forward the expansion of Ulster University’s Derry has now been acquired by her department and the university.

During a visit to the campus today, Dr Caoimhe Archibald announced the purchase of the Timber Quay office block, which follows the recent acquisition of sites along Queen’s Quay.

She said the acquisition of the Timber Quay building will allow Ulster University accommodate 375 new students in the next academic year, and this purchase, along with the additional lands secured along Queen’s Quay, will help UU reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032.

Pic – Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured with chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew at the newly purchased Timber Quay site in Derry.

