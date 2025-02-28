Bradley seeking the provoision of a ramp from Buncrana Pier on to Ladies Bay

An Inishowen councillor says with the tourist season fast approaching, it’s time to take action to maximise the potential of the peninsula’s beaches, particularly in the area of Buncrana.

Cllr Fionnan Bradley is seeking the appointment of a permanent lifeguard for Lisfannon Beach in Fahan, as well as a renewed effort to resolve the sewerage issue which is blocking the return of the beach’s Blue Flag.

He ‘s also seeking the construction of a ramp and walkway from the Rathmullan Ferry pier in Buncrana to Ladies Bay………….