Calls for more proactive approach to deliver housing for small villages in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being warned that small villages cannot be left behind in efforts to provide housing in the county.

Councillor Michael McBride says while the delivery of additional housing for Letterkenny and Milford is to be welcomed, very little progress appears to be being made to ensure an adequate share is allocated to smaller villages such as Termon and Churchill.

He believes a balance needs to be struck between delivering housing for larger towns and smaller villages to ensure their survival.

Councillor McBride says a more proactive approach is needed from Donegal County Council: