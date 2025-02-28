Defeat for Finn Harps in Limerick

Finn Harps have been beaten 3-1 by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Market’s Field this evening.

Darren Murphy’s side trailed 1-0 at the break but equalised through Dara McGuinness just after half time.

A 76th minute penalty from Lee Devitt and an insurance strike from David Tarmey 5 minutes from the end gave the home side all three points.

The result means it’s three defeats in three games for Finn Harps.

Michael Cooke was there for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk were 1-0 winners away to Kerry, Cobh Ramblers and UCD drew 1-1 in the capital and Bray Wanderers were beaten 2-0 in Wexford.