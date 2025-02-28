Derry City lose at home to Waterford

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Two first half goals from the visitors had them 2-0 up at the break.

A Patrick Hoban penalty just after the hour-mark gave The Candy Stripes hope but Waterford held on to take the victory.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry…

In other Premier Division games, champions Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers played out a 1-1 draw in the Dublin Derby at Tolka Park, St. Pat’s edged a 7-goal thriller with Sligo to win 4-3, Cork City defeated Bohs 2-1 and Galway drew 1-1 in Drogheda.